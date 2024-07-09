Burglars strike at house of elderly couple in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 9 (PTI) Burglars broke into a house in Kotekani here in the wee hours of Tuesday and decamped with gold jewellery and cash, police said.

The incident was reported in Urva police limits. The burglars gained entry into the house by cutting the grills of the window. Only an elderly couple was staying in the house at the time of the theft, they said.

According to police, the burglars after taking gold and Rs 10,000 cash threatened the couple and secured the keys of a car and drove away. The car was found abandoned near Mulky town about 23 km from Mangaluru city. Police recovered a mobile phone in the abandoned vehicle, presumed to be used by the burglars.

This is the second housebreak incident in the past week with a similar 'modus operandi.' Police suspect that this gang was carrying out a survey of areas they wanted to target and only chose houses in which only elderly people were staying. PTI CORR AMP SS