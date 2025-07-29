Burglars strike SBI bank branch without guard in Andhra; 10 kg gold, Rs 38 lakh cash stolen

Hindupur: Burglars struck at an SBI bank branch without a guard in Andhra Pradesh and decamped with 10 kg gold and Rs 38 lakh cash, said a police official on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Thumukunta village in Sri Sathyasai district, they added.

Hindupur sub-divisional police officer KV Mahesh said the burglary occurred on Sunday around 2 am, and the incident came to the notice of the police on Monday.

"It (burglary) happened here at SBI Branch Thumukunta, Hindupur mandal. Rs 38 lakh cash and 10 kg of gold (was stolen)," Mahesh told PTI, adding that the thieves were suspected to have stayed in the bank for about two hours.

According to Mahesh, one person was seen in the bank's surveillance footage before he destroyed that system and police suspect that others would have come later.

"There is a big window with little security, and they haven't had a watchman in the last four years. And that window has two to three grills where you can bend it easily, even with your hand. That is the kind of security they have," said Mahesh.

The Inspector of Police had cautioned them three months ago about the security lapses and they didn't care about it, he said. Meanwhile, Police registered a case over the theft and are on the hunt for the thieves.