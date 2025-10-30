Burglars take away Rs 18.5 lakh from bank in Beed

Beed, Oct 30 (PTI) Thieves broke into a branch of a public sector bank in Maharashtra’s Beed district in the early hours of Thursday and stole Rs 18.5 lakh, an official said.

The incident took place in Pali around 3 am, with the intruders using gas cutters to force open the main locker of the bank branch, located on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway, he said.

The burglars escaped with Rs 18.5 lakh cash, said the police. Forensic experts have collected samples and other evidence from the scene, they said, adding that footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area is being examined.

Inspector Maruti Khedkar of Beed rural police said a case is being registered concerning the burglary. PTI COR NR