Burglary at a mobile showroom in Vasant Kunj, over 150 mobile phones stolen

New Delhi: Three burglars decamped with over 150 mobile phones worth around Rs 26 lakhs after breaking the locks of a showroom in southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The incident that took place in Vasant Kunj at 3 am on Tuesday, a police officer said, adding the burglary was over within four minutes and the accused fled in a car.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed inside the showroom. In the footage, where three masked men could be seen collecting mobile phones in a sack, the officer said.

The CCTV footage from the shop and around the area have been collected and efforts were underway to identify the accused, he said.

The owner of the showroom, Vivek said he got to know about the burglary at 9 am on Tuesday.

"They have taken away about 150 to 200 mobile phones from my shop. It costs around 26 lakhs. Nothing is left except some accessories," Vivek said.

There is no proper security arrangements at this market and no police patrolling due to which this incident has taken place, he alleged.

The police said that they have registered an FIR and formed a team to nab the accused.