Burglary at boxer Mary Kom's Faridabad home when she is in Meghalaya

Shillong, Sep 27 (PTI) Thieves struck at the Faridabad residence of six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom while she was away in Meghalaya attending a marathon event at Sohra, officials said on Saturday.

Kom informed the marathon organisers that she had received news of a break-in at her house in the national capital while she was in the Northeastern state for the event.

"I am scared, nervous and worried as I was supposed to return to Delhi today. The theft happened earlier this week," she told marathon organisers in Sohra.

Kom said the extent of the loss would be clear only after she returned home.

A close aide of the boxer, however, told PTI that CCTV footage showed the thieves had taken away a television set and other items from her residence.

"Her neighbours informed her that the incident took place earlier this week. She has informed the police," the aide said.

Kom, who hails from Manipur, is among India's most decorated athletes.