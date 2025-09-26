Burglary at IPS officer’s locked residence in Lucknow, probe underway

Lucknow, Sep 26 (PTI) A burglary has been reported at the locked residence of a senior IPS officer in the state capital, prompting a police investigation, officials said on Friday.

IPS officer Yamuna Prasad, currently posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Noida.

While the officer and his family are away in Nodia, the residence in Lucknow was being looked after by a relative, officials said.

On Monday, the caretaker, Asit Siddharth, visited the premises in Sanjay Vihar locality in the Vikas Nagar area, and found that the electricity supply was out.

The next day when officials from the electricity department came to restore power and the house was opened, it was found that the rear window grills had been cut and rooms were ransacked, according to the FIR.

The FIR further stated that valuables, including two wall clocks, three wrist watches, some gift items, Rs 50,000 in cash, 10 silver coins, silver utensils and as many as 20 bathroom taps were missing.

Confirming the incident, Lucknow Police said a case has been registered at Vikas Nagar police station under relevant sections.

"Investigation and evidence collection are underway, and further legal action will follow," the police said in a statement issued on social media.