Burglary at jewellery store in Delhi's RK Puram, ornaments worth Rs 3 crore looted

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) gold and silver ornaments worth approximately Rs 3 crore were allegedly stolen from a jewellery store in southwest Delhi's RK Puram in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The complainant stated that some jewellery items were inadvertently left outside the strong room locker while closing the shop on Friday evening.

The locker was found intact the next morning, but the items kept outside were missing, they said.

The exact quantity and value of the stolen articles are yet to be ascertained but it is worth approximately Rs 3 crore, the police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they added.