Burglary at official residence of Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh, cash stolen

Bhopal, Aug 15 (PTI) Thieves broke into the official bungalow of Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh in the plush Char Imli area here and made away with more than Rs 12,000 in cash, police said on Thursday.

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, Jaivardhan's father, slammed the BJP government in the state over the theft at the bungalow which is a stone's throw away from the Central Bureau of Investigation office.

"We got information about the theft at bungalow D-21 on August 13. The lock of a room where the MLA's staff member lives was broken. Between Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000, kept in a briefcase inside an almirah, were missing," said inspector Ajay Kumar Soni of Habibganj police station.

"We are taking the help of a forensic science laboratory team," he told PTI, adding that some people hanging around in the area were detained for questioning.

"We are also scanning footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area," inspector Soni said.

While the MLA could not be contacted for comment, Digvijaya Singh took to X (formerly Twitter) to take a jibe at the government over the incident.

"When bidding takes place for (posting at) police stations, this is bound to happen. Theft has taken place at the government residence of @JVSingh. What can be expected from @CP-Bhopal," he tweeted. PTI LAL KRK