Burglary in Chhatarpur garments shop

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Two persons allegedly broke into a garments store in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area early Thursday and decamped with brand new clothes, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South district) Chandan Chowdhary said they received information around at 6:40 am that the lock of the store was broken and a robbery committed.

A crime investigation team has been called and the scene of the incident is being inspected, the DCP said, adding two people are seen in some CCTV footage, breaking the lock and taking away clothes from the store between 3:45-4:30 am.

These footage were being shared widely on social media. In one of them, a person is seen opening the shutter. After this, two people enter the store and leave with the clothes.

Legal action is being taken and teams have been formed to work out the case, police added.