Burhanpur to host agriculture-based regional industry conclave, get mini airport: CM Yadav

Burhanpur, Feb 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said Burhanpur would host an agriculture-based regional industry conclave and also get a mini airport.

He asserted that inclusive participation of people was key to building a self-reliant and developed state.

Addressing a programme marking the inauguration and foundation stone laying of development works here, Yadav said the state government's sole objective was all-round development and ensuring growth reached every citizen as a right.

The chief minister said projects worth Rs 696.37 crore, comprising 80 works, were inaugurated or launched with a single click, giving a fresh impetus to the district's development.

He said these projects would play a major role in making Burhanpur modern, developed and self-reliant.

"In future, an agriculture-based regional industry conclave will be organised in Burhanpur," he said.

"A mini airport would be developed in Burhanpur. A value addition, storage and processing unit would be established for banana growers. Skill-based training programmes for youth would be launched. The state government will ensure payment of pending dues to workers of the Burhanpur Cooperative Spinning Mill and facilitate establishment of new industries here," he added.

He also announced the construction of several roads in the district.

Horticulture would be introduced as a subject in all colleges across the state, the CM said.

The chief minister inaugurated a development exhibition at Nehru Stadium here, showcasing achievements of the agriculture, horticulture and other departments over the past two years and future development schemes.

Highlighting Burhanpur's industrial profile, he said the district was a major power loom hub, known as the "city of weavers", and that cotton cultivation supported both farmers' incomes and the textile industry.

He said processing, storage and export facilities for bananas and cotton would be further expanded.

Referring to irrigation projects, Yadav said the Tapti Groundwater Mega Recharge Project would enhance agricultural prospects in the district. Madhya Pradesh farmers were benefiting from river-linking initiatives and expansion of irrigation infrastructure, he added.

Water Resources Minister and Burhanpur district in-charge Tulsiram Silawat said 2026 had been declared as 'Kisan Kalyan Year'. Its initiatives were beginning from Burhanpur, Silawat said.

He said major irrigation projects would significantly expand irrigation coverage in the district.

Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil said the chief minister believed in translating announcements into action, adding that Burhanpur has seen substantial development under his leadership.

Burhanpur MLA and former minister Archana Chitnis said the district was progressing rapidly on the development path and highlighted approvals for major irrigation and river rejuvenation projects, including works under the Amrit 2.0 scheme to clean the Tapti river. PTI LAL BNM