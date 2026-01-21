Burnt body of unidentified woman found in field in UP's Jalaun

Jalaun (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) A burnt body of an unidentified woman was found in a field along the Kanpur–Jhansi National Highway-27 in the Kalpi police station area here on Wednesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Durgesh Kumar said that around 3 pm, villagers noticed smoke rising from a field near a temple.

Suspecting something suspicious, locals working in nearby fields rushed to the spot and found a severely burnt body of a woman.

The police were immediately informed, following which the Kalpi circle officer, along with police personnel, reached the spot and cordoned off the area. The Superintendent of Police also visited the site.

Kumar said that a high-tension electricity line passes directly over the spot where the body was found.

"From the initial inspection, it appears that the woman may have died due to electrocution, which led to severe burns," he said.

He added that the identity of the woman had not been established, and police are contacting villagers in the surrounding areas to ascertain her identity.

"The exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report,” the SP said. PTI COR ABN ABN AMJ AMJ