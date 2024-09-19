Burqa-clad woman, man threaten screenwriter Salim Khan, held

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) A burqa-clad woman and a man were detained after threatening renowned screenwriter Salim Khan in Bandra area of Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

Salim Khan, father of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, was sitting at the Bandra Bandstand promenade after his routine walk Wednesday morning when the duo threatened him, citing jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name, police said.

The duo told the police that they were playing mischief with Khan, an official said.

"The man and the woman, who were riding a two-wheeler spotted Salim Khan and stopped close to him. They asked him 'Lawrence Bishnoi ko bheju kya?' (Should we send Lawrence Bishnoi to you)," the official said.

After threatening him, the duo fled from the spot.

Salim Khan's bodyguard had observed the two-wheeler’s number and lodged a complaint at the Bandra police station on Wednesday, based on which a case was registered.

Police examined the CCTV footage in the area and tracked down the duo.

The duo was booked as per section 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for “committing public nuisance” and some other sections, he said.

In June 2022, when Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at Bandra Bandstand after his morning walk, an unidentified man handed him a letter that mentioned a threat to kill him and his son Salman. PTI DC NP VT VT