Burst firecrackers between 7 pm and 9 pm on Diwali: Odisha pollution watchdog

Bhubaneswar, Oct 29 (PTI) The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) on Tuesday asked people to burst firecrackers between 7 PM and 9 PM on Diwali.

Advertisment

In guidelines issued regarding the use of firecrackers during the festival, the board has restricted their use near gardens, parks, and within a 100-metre radius of educational institutions, hospitals, courts, religious sites, and other areas designated by local authorities.

Only green crackers are allowed in open areas and use of chemical firecrackers containing barium nitrate is prohibited, the guidelines said.

The OSPCB also advised against bursting a series of firecrackers or those that produce sounds exceeding 125 decibels.

Advertisment

"Avoid using firecrackers near slums and structures that are easily flammable on road and busy traffic," it said.

It has further restricted children below 10 years from bursting sound generating firecrackers.

The state pollution control board has appealed to people to wear cotton clothes while bursting firecrackers.

Advertisment

The fire services department has decided to set up seven temporary fire stations — Bhubaneswar (three) and Cuttack (four) — in view of Diwali, chief fire officer Debendra Kumar Swain said.

"We are fully prepared to render necessary support to people during Diwali," he said while appealing to people to celebrate the festival safely. PTI BBM BBM MNB