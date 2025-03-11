Bus accident in Andhra: Death toll rises to five

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 11 (PTI) The number of deaths involving a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus and two motorcycles in this district rose to five, said a police official on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at Jalimanchi Cross near Pandavagallu village in Adoni mandal at around 11 AM. Four people died on the spot, while another seriously injured died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital, said the official.

Two people were riding a motorcycle while three were on another two-wheeler when the bus collided with them head on, he added.

Police believe that all the vehicles, the bus and the two motorcycles, were at a high speed.

Police registered a case under BNS Section 106.