Bus accident: Kin of deceased to get Rs 10 lakh compensation from pvt firm, says Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Apr 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday said the kin of the persons killed in the bus accident in Durg district will get financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each from the private firm they were employed with and job.

Advertisment

Sai visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur where the injured persons are undergoing treatment.

At least 12 people were killed and 14 injured -- all employees of a private firm -- when the bus they were travelling in fell into a 'murum' soil mine pit in Durg district on Tuesday night, officials said.

The mangled bus was removed from the mine pit on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisment

Durg Collector Richa Prakash Choudhary had said the bus was carrying workers of Kediya Distilleries located in Kumhari area.

"As per my knowledge, the company has decided to give Rs 10 lakh compensation to the kin of each deceased and a job. The company and the government have been taking care of the treatment of the injured," Sai told reporters.

The chief minister said he met the 10 injured persons admitted at AIIMS.

"I pray for their speedy recovery. Best possible medical care is being provided to them," he added.

Meanwhile, state Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma visited the accident site this morning. PTI TKP NSK