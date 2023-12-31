Bus agent shot dead in Jharkhand's Dumka district

Dumka (Jharkhand), Dec 31 (PTI) A bus agent was shot dead in Jharkhand's Dumka on Saturday night, police said.

Victim Sanoj Kumar Sen (35) was shot five times and died near his home at Kumarpada in Dumka, police added.

DSP Vijay Kumar said Sen was returning home after dispatching passengers when he was targeted around 10.15pm.

He told PTI that the killers were waiting for their target and fled on a motorcycle after committing the crime.

Kumar said they have initiated a probe and detained three persons.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and raids are being conducted to apprehend the culprits, police added. PTI COR BS MNB