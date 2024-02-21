Bus attendant held for sexually harassing students

Thane, Feb 21 (PTI) A 27-year-old attendant of a private bus was arrested on the charge of sexually harassing students during their excursion, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the students of a private school from the city had gone to a theme park in Ghatkopar area in the private bus, they said.

"During the journey, the accused touched some girls as well as boys inappropriately on the pretext of serving them snacks. Following this, some students raised an objection and later told their parents about it. After that, they approached the police and filed a complaint," J P Patil of Kapurbawdi police station said.

A case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman), 354A (sexual harassment) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that he was later arrested. PTI COR NP