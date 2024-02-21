Bus attendant held for sexually harassing students on excursion in Mumbai; 3 teachers sacked

Thane, Feb 21 (PTI) A 27-year-old attendant of a private bus was arrested on the charge of sexually harassing students during their excursion in a Mumbai suburb, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when students of a private school from Thane city had gone to a theme park in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai in the private bus, they said.

Taking serious cognizance of the crime, the school management terminated the services of three teachers who accompanied the students to the excursion.

"During the bus journey, the accused touched some girls as well as boys inappropriately on the pretext of serving them snacks. Following this, some students raised an objection and later told their parents about it. After that, they approached the police and filed a complaint," J P Patil, an official of the Kapurbawdi police station, said.

A case was registered against the bus attendant under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman), 354A (sexual harassment) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding he was later arrested.

Meanwhile, the school management has terminated the services of three teachers holding them responsible for the incident.

In an official release, the school management said, "An extremely unpleasant and unfortunate incident happened in the bus while students were returning from a one-day picnic. The school has expressed regret and required action has been taken." The school has cancelled all future excursions and initiated an internal inquiry through a committee comprising senior members of the management in respect of the alleged incident, said the release.

"During the pendency of the inquiry, the school has terminated the employment of three teachers who accompanied the students to the excursion," it added.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)'s Education Officer Balasaheb Rakshe told PTI the civic body has received a memorandum in relation to the incident from a political party.

He said the TMC's education department has sought an explanation from the school management. PTI COR NP RSY