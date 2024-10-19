Bus carrying 45 students falls into gorge in Haryana's Panchkula, 3 hurt

Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) A bus carrying 45 students fell into a gorge in Haryana's Panchkula district injuring two children and the driver on Saturday, police said.

The bus fell into the gorge near Tikkar Tal in Morni after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The bus driver and two students got injured while the condition of the rest of the students was alright, they said.

The police said all the occupants of the bus have been rescued and taken to a hospital Panchkula Sector-6. PTI CHS NB