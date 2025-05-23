Bus carrying Gangotri Dham pilgrims overturns, 33 injured

Uttarkashi, May 23 (PTI) Thirty-three people were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims to Gangotri Dham overturned in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Friday, police said.

Police said that the incident took place around 9.45 am on Gangotri National Highway in Nalupani of Dharasu when the bus carrying 41 pilgrims went out of control and overturned on the road.

All people in the bus were from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Locals helped the people out of the bus and informed the police. Dharasu police reached the spot and started relief and rescue operations.

Police said the injured were taken to the nearby Dunda primary health centre.

After the bus overturned, the driver and conductor fled from the spot. Police said that a team has been formed to catch them and the causes of the accident are being investigated.