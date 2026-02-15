Bus carrying pilgrims rams into tree in Mathura, several injured

Mathura (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Over half a dozen pilgrims were injured on Sunday when a private bus they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Mathura, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suresh Chandra Rawat said the bus, which had brought pilgrims from Saharanpur for darshan in Vrindavan, was proceeding towards Barsana via Chhataikara when the accident took place near the Radha Kund Bypass.

The driver, Satish, lost control while taking a turn at high speed and the bus crashed into a tree, he said.

The impact severely damaged the front portion of the vehicle and left several passengers injured, who were immediately rushed to a government hospital.

Three women -- Gauri (30), Savita (28), and Menaka (27) -- were admitted to the the Community Health Centre in Raal in serious condition, while others were discharged after treatment, the police said.

All the injured women are residents of Tabarkpur village in Saharanpur district, they added.