Bus catches fire after ramming into truck in Rajasthan highway, narrow escape for 40

Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Forty passengers had a narrow escape after a sleeper bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on a national highway in Rajasthan’s Sri Dungargarh, police said on Wednesday. The crash triggered a fire that gutted both vehicles.

All passengers were evacuated safely through emergency exits.

According to the police, the bus was travelling from Jaipur to Bikaner on Tuesday night. The accident occurred when the bus rammed into a fodder-laden truck that had stopped on the highway after a previous collision with another vehicle.

The fodder caught fire immediately after the impact and the flames quickly spread to the bus, the police said.

Firefighters reached the spot and brought the blaze under control. Passengers managed to exit the vehicle through main door and two emergency exits.

The bus driver sustained injuries in the accident and was shifted to a hospital in Bikaner after receiving first aid, they added.