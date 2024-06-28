Bus catches fire in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, June 28 (PTI) A bus caught fire in the CDA area of Cuttack city on Friday, a fire official said.

However, no passenger was hurt in the fire, the official said. The bus was travelling from Puri to Cuttack and it suddenly caught fire at CDA Sector-9 in Cuttack city.

As per preliminary information, a few passengers were travelling in the 'Mo' bus, a state government undertaking, when it caught fire. However, no one was hurt in the fire mishap, he said.

After noticing smoke in the engine of the bus, the driver stopped the vehicle and asked all the passengers to get down from the bus, said Sanjiv Behera, assistant fire officer, Cuttack.

First, a fire team from the Bidanasi fire station reached the spot and then another fire service team from Cuttack city rushed to the spot. The fire was completely doused, Behera said.

By the time the fire was extinguished by the fire brigade officials, the bus was almost gutted. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI BBM BBM RG