Bus catches fire in Ranchi, no injuries

Ranchi, Oct 20 (PTI) A bus caught fire on the outskirts of Ranchi on Sunday evening, but fortunately the driver and helper managed to escape unharmed, police said.

The incident took place near a toll plaza within Ormanjhi police station area.

Police station in-charge Anil Tiwari said the fire was extinguished within an hour and there were no passengers on board at the time.

However, local residents claimed that there were few passengers on the bus and they assisted in ensuring everyone's safe rescue. PTI SAN MNB