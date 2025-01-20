Bus catches fire in UP, passengers safe

Unnao (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A bus carrying 50 people caught fire on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Gaharpurwa village here and all passengers were evacuated safely, police said on Monday.

Circle Officer, Bangarmau, Arvind Kumar, said the fire broke out at 9 pm on Sunday apparently due to a short circuit when the bus was going to Sri Ganganagar from Raebareli.

The driver saw smoke coming out of the engine and stopped the bus. He then asked all passengers to disembark.

A huge fire soon engulfed the bus which was controlled by policemen and fire brigade personnel.

Traffic on the expressway was disrupted for some time due to the incident.PTI COR NAV DV DV