Bus collides with car amid thick fog in UP, two dead

Amethi (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) A bus collided head-on with a car amid dense fog here on Sunday, leaving two people dead and 10 others injured, police said.

The accident occurred near Babu Ganj on the Raebareli-Sultanpur highway.

According to police, the collision took place due to poor visibility caused by thick fog.

The deceased were identified as Deepak Singh (45), a resident of Anni Baijal in Gauriganj, and Rituraj Yadav (35), a resident of Kaushambi. Both were travelling in the car and died on the spot.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital in Gauriganj, where four were stated to be in a critical condition, police said.

Station House Officer of Gauriganj police station, Shyam Narayan Pandey, said, "Four of the injured have suffered serious injuries, while the others sustained minor wounds. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway". PTI COR CDN DV DV