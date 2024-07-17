Bus conductor held for 'misbehaving' with woman passenger

Hyderabad, Jul 17 (PTI) A conductor of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, who allegedly misbehaved with a woman passenger while she was travelling in a bus here, has been taken into custody, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman, a case was registered against the conductor at Raidurgam police station on Tuesday, they said, adding he was subsequently taken into custody.

The woman alleged that the conductor had touched her inappropriately while she was travelling in the bus here on Monday.

The passenger, in a post on a social media platform had narrated the incident and also posted a video of the conductor who allegedly misbehaved with her.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation management had also ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident. PTI VVK SS