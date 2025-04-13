Bus connectivity between Jewar Airport and Greater Noida to begin soon

Lucknow, Apr 13 (UP) Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is set to launch a new bus service connecting Jewar Airport to Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk aimed at boosting public transportation in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, a statement said.

This initiative is part of a broader plan to strengthen connectivity and accelerate development in the rapidly expanding area, it said.

Three new bus routes have been identified in the YEIDA region including a 42-kilometre stretch between Jewar Airport and Pari Chowk.

This route will benefit both the residents and travellers using the upcoming international airport, enhancing ease of travel to and from Greater Noida.

Although a limited bus service between Jewar Airport and Pari Chowk has been operational since 2023, the newly announced expansion is expected to offer more comprehensive coverage and better frequency, it said.

In addition to the Jewar-Greater Noida route, two more bus routes have been finalized. One of which will provide bus service from the Botanical Garden to Kulesara and Bhangel via Sectors 20 and 21 of Noida.

The second route will connect YEIDA’s regional office to Dankaur Chowk, Sector 17, and Bhanghel, covering a distance of 51 kilometres.

These routes will serve residents of Rabupura, Noida sectors 17, 20, 21, and 26, as well as students of Gautam Buddha University and commuters traveling to key locations such as Pari Chowk, the District Magistrate’s office, Jagat Farm, Surajpur, Kulesara, and Bhangel village, the statement said.

In the future, there are plans to start an electric bus service from Delhi to Jewar Airport.