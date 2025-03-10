Bus crashes after driver collapses; one dead, 20 injured

Kottayam (Kerala), Mar 10 (PTI) A private passenger bus lost control and crashed into a coconut tree after the driver collapsed while driving on Monday. The driver, Rajesh (43), died, and around 20 passengers were injured, police said.

The accident happened in the Edamattom area near Pala. When the driver collapsed, the bus veered off course and hit the tree. Three seriously injured passengers have been admitted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Others are being treated at Pala General Hospital and a private hospital in Bharananganam. It is suspected that the driver collapsed due to low blood sugar levels, police said.

The driver's body has been kept at the mortuary in General Hospital, Pala. PTI COR TGB KH