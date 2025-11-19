Bus crashes into field after collision with unidentified vehicle in UP's Hardoi; 1 dead, 16 injured

Hardoi (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A man was killed and 16 others were injured after a private bus veered off the Lucknow Highway and entered into a field after being hit head-on by an unidentified vehicle coming from the opposite direction on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred near Khajurmai Tiraha in the Baghauil police station area, they said.

The bus was hit by an unknown vehicle coming from the opposite direction. Following this, the bus, carrying nearly 50 passengers, veered off the Lucknow Highway and entered a field.

One passenger died in the accident, and 16 others were injured. Among them, six were critically injured and were admitted to a joint district hospital, while two of them were later referred to Lucknow for advanced treatment, according to Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Anil Kumar Shukla.

Some passengers were discharged after first aid, police said.

The deceased has not been identified yet. Among the severely injured were Sushma (60), Sunil (45), Chhoti (35), Roshan (30), Rajesh (45) and Chameli (45), wife of Ramashray, all undergoing treatment in Hardoi.

Circle Officer Praveen Kumar said that the cause of the accident is under investigation, and efforts are being made to identify the vehicle that hit the bus.