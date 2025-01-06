Bus crashes into tractor-trolley in UP amid dense fog, 10 injured

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) A private bus going from Nepal to Chandigarh rammed into a tractor-trolley moving ahead of it amid dense fog here on Monday, injuring 10 people, police said.

Advertisment

The condition of three of the injured, including a toddler, is stated to be serious, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh S said the bus was going to Chandigarh from Nepal. When it reached Tikunia on Assam Road in the Khutar police station area, it collided with the tractor-trolley that was moving ahead of it due to low visibility caused by fog.

Ten people were injured in the accident. Bus driver Vishal (44) and a woman, Sita (28), and her son Sushil (3) sustained serious injuries. They are undergoing treatment at the government medical college. The remaining injured were discharged after first-aid, he said.

Advertisment

The bus and the tractor-trolley have been seized, the SP said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV