Bus damaged, passengers escape as heavy rain triggers landslide near Coonoor

Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) Oct 15 (PTI) Heavy rain damaged a bus on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam National Highway early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a Kerala State Transport bus was heading towards Kerala from Ooty around midnight when the incident occurred. While most of the 50 passengers, including the driver and conductor, escaped unhurt, a few sustained minor injuries, the official said.

Rocks rolled down near Burliar Chinna Kurumpatti hamlet, damaging the bus, he added. A landslide was also reported near Palavasi Petrol Bunk close to Coonoor, disrupting traffic.

Meanwhile, in Ooty town, water entered six houses in low-lying areas. Traffic on the road leading to the Ooty bus stand and Boat House was disrupted due to waterlogging caused by the rain. PTI COR SSK