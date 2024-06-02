Bus driver booked for rash driving on complaint of woman passenger

Thane, Jun 2 (PTI) The driver of a tour and travels bus was booked in Navi Mumbai for rash and negligent driving after a 55-year-old woman passenger suffered injuries, a police official said on Sunday.

As per the complainant, the driver of the bus was speeding on May 25 and he navigated a speed breaker at Ghansoli rashly, resulting in her falling off her seat.

"She said she suffered swelling in the spine and abdomen due to the bumpy ride. We have booked the driver under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act provisions but he has not been arrested," the Rabale police station official said. PTI COR BNM