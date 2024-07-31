Bus driver, conductor save girl's life in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) Jul 31 (PTI) In a dashing display of compassion, a city bus driver in Mangaluru saved the life of a young passenger on Wednesday.

The 13F bus was on a routine trip in the city and when passing through Kulur town, a young student travelling in it complained of chest pain.

Bus driver Mahesh Poojary and conductor Suresh immediately rushed the girl to a nearby hospital in Kankanady. Using the bus horn as a siren, the driver rushed through the traffic and arrived at the hospital that was six kilometres away in just six minutes after the passenger raised the alarm.

Even as the driver pulled into the hospital, the conductor rushed out to get the paramedics to rush to the aid of the passenger.

Thanks to his quick thinking, the girl was immediately given treatment.

According to the hospital officials, the girl is out of danger. Withholding the identity of the passenger for personal reasons, the officials said further investigations are going on. The girl's relatives thanked the driver and the conductor.

The quick thinking of the duo literally became the talk of the town, thanks to various social media platforms. PTI COR JR KH