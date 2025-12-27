Bus driver injured in road accident in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara, Dec 27 (PTI) The driver of a Punjab Roadways bus was injured after his vehicle rammed into a truck on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Royal King resort on National Highway 44 between Jalandhar and Phagwara because of low visibility caused by dense fog.

However, bus passengers escaped with just minor bruises, the police said.

The bus was coming from the Jalandhar side while the truck was going from Jalandhar to Anandpur Sahib.

Road Safety Force incharge Makhan Singh said the accident caused disruption in traffic, resulting in long queues of vehicles on the highway.

The bus was removed to a side with the help of a crane for normalising the traffic, he further said. PTI COR CHS NB NB