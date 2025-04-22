Bus driver killed as armed men go on shooting spree in Patna

Patna, Apr 22 (PTI) A bus driver was shot dead and another man sustained injuries after armed men went on a shooting spree in Patna, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Gaya-Masuri Mor in Ramkrishna Nagar police station area on Monday night, they said.

"Around four-five armed persons started firing, in which one Dushyant Kumar died on the spot after sustaining gunshot wounds. Another person, named Irshad, was also injured," SP of Patna City (East) K Ramdas said.

"Irshad is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital, and his condition is reported to be stable," he said.

The SP said that police immediately reached the spot, but the armed men managed to escape.

A case was registered and a search is on to nab those behind the incident, he said. PTI PKD SOM