Bus driver killed in expressway collision in UP's Firozabad, 7 more injured

Firozabad (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) One died and seven passengers were injured when a private bus collided with an unknown vehicle in the early hours of Saturday on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranvijay Singh said that a private bus on its way to Jaipur from Banaras had a collision near Kilometre 67 in the Nagla Khangar Police Station area.

Bus driver Dharampal, 28, a resident of Bikaner in Rajasthan, died in the incident, he said.

Singh said that the injured passengers were sent to the district hospital for treatment and the body of the deceased was sent for post mortem examination. PTI COR NAV VN VN