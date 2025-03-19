Bus driver sentenced to life for rape of 4-year-old girl, attempted murder

Thane, Mar 19 (PTI) A special POCSO Act court here has sentenced a 39-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl and trying to kill her in December 2020.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on accused Virendrakumar Lahuni Yadav, who worked as driver of a private bus, in the verdict delivered on Tuesday.

The amount shall be paid to the victim as a compensation, said judge D S Deshmukh of the special court for cases under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Special public prosecutor Sandhya H Mhatre told the court that on December 4, 2020, when the girl was playing near her house in Bhayander area of the district, the accused abducted her in his bus and raped her, and later tried to kill her by strangulating her.

Thinking that she was dead, he put her in a gunny sack and dumped her on the road.

A passersby rescued the girl, who narrated the incident to her parents. Yadav was arrested on the same day.

The prosecution proved all charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt, the judge said.

A total of 17 prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial, said advocate Mhatre. PTI COR KRK