Bus driver stabbed to death in Sarai Rohilla

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) A 37-year-old bus driver was stabbed to death by unknown persons in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area Thursday afternoon, police said.

Ravi Yadav, the victim, was found injured at the main market near Harijan Basti in Sarai Rohila, with a wound in his chest, a police officer said.

The local police rushed him to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case of murder has been registered and CCTV cameras are being checked to nab the culprits, police said. PTI ALK VN VN