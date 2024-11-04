Bus driver suffers seizure while on wheels, major mishap averted

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Nov 4 (PTI) A college bus driver suffered a seizure while he was on wheels and the vehicle rammed into a tree, injuring three students here on Monday, police said.

According to police, over 30 girl students of a private college located at Thindal near here boarded the bus to go back to their homes after college hours. Driver Eswaramurthy was on wheels. When the bus was nearing Villarasampatty road junction, the driver suffered a seizure and lost control of the vehicle.

The bus swerved and rammed into a roadside tree. Three students on board sustained minor injuries and were sent to hospital. The driver is stable, they said.

Erode police rushed to the spot and investigating the matter. PTI COR ADB KH