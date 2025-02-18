5 killed, 2 dozen injured as bus falls into drain in Punjab's Faridkot district

Chandigarh: At least five passengers were killed and over two dozen injured after a private bus fell into a drain in Punjab's Faridkot district on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident occurred on the Faridkot-Kotkapura road at around 8 am when the bus carrying 36 passengers was going from Muktsar to Amritsar.

The bus plunged into the drain from a 10-feet high bridge after the driver prima facie lost control over the vehicle, officials said.

Some eyewitnesses claimed the bus first collided with a truck and then fell into the drain.

Five people have died in the incident, Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain told PTI over phone.

She further said 26 passengers have been shifted to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

Of the injured, two have been referred to another hospital in Amritsar. One of them lost an arm in the accident.

A help-desk has been set up at the hospital.