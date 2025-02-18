Bus falls into drain in Punjab's Faridkot, four people feared dead

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) At least four people are feared dead after a private bus fell into a drain in Punjab's Faridkot district on Tuesday morning, a senior police officer said.

Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain said 26 passengers have been shifted to a hospital in Faridkot.

The incident occurred near Kotkapura road when the bus was going to Amritsar.

According to police, prima facie, the driver lost control over the vehicle and as a result of which, it fell from a bridge into the drain.

A rescue operation was underway. Efforts were being made to extract the bus out of the drain.

Senior officials of the district administration and police reached the spot to take stock of the situation.