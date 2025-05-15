Bus falls into gorge in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur; three dead, 53 injured

Balrampur, May 15 (PTI) Three persons were killed and more than 50 injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on Thursday afternoon, a police official said.

The incident took place in Kanthi Ghat under Chando police station limits when the bus carrying around 70 members of a marriage party was heading to neighbouring Jharkhand from Shankargarh area here, the official said.

"Soon after being alerted about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched. Three persons, including a woman and a boy, were killed, while 53 others sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to Balrampur district hospital from where seven were referred to the medical college hospital in Ambikapur in Surguja district in view of their critical condition," he said.

He identified the deceased as Baneshara Tirki (18), Mahanti Kujur (30) and Mamesh Bada (13).

Balrampur Collector Rajendra Katara visited the district hospital and instructed authorities to ensure the injured get the best treatment. PTI COR TKP BNM