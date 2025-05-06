Bus falls into gorge in J-K’s Poonch, three dead

Mendhar/Jammu, May 6 (PTI) A bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, leaving three people dead and 43 others injured, officials said.

The bus was on its way to Mendhar from Ghani village when its driver lost control around 9.20 am, they said.

Locals immediately launched a rescue operation and were joined by police, army and CRPF personnel.

The officials identified the deceased as 45-year-old Mohd Majeed, 55-year-old Shakeela Begum of Ghani village and 60-year-old Noor Hussain of Kasblari. The condition of eight of the injured persons is critical.

Block Medical Officer, Mendhar, Ashfaq Choudhary said five of the nine critically injured persons were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

“We have mobilised all the 15 ambulances on getting information about the accident and the injured were shifted from the scene with the active assistance of police, CRPF, Army and local volunteers,” the doctor said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to tragic road accident in Poonch. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government said it will provide all necessary support to the accident victims and their families.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic bus accident…I have spoken to Divisional Commissioner Jammu and instructed him to ensure immediate assistance, including airlifting critically injured to GMC Jammu. JK Government will provide all necessary support to those affected,” Minister Javed Ahmad Rana said in a post on X. PTI COR/TAS TAS DV DV