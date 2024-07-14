Bus fare hike inevitable, says KSRTC chairman

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Jul 14 (PTI) The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation chairperson S R Srinivas on Sunday said the fare hike in government buses in the state was inevitable.

He said the KSRTC has submitted a proposal to the state government to increase the fare by 15 to 20 per cent.

"We had a board meeting two days ago. We have proposed a hike of 15 per cent to 20 per cent. The rest is up to the discretion of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. If KSRTC is to survive, fare hike is inevitable," Srinivas said.

Noting that the prices of fuel and auto parts have gone up substantially, the KSRTC chairperson said the fare hike has not been effected since 2019.

"The salary revision of the KSRTC employees has not been done since 2020. Hence, increasing the ticket price is necessary." According to him, the corporation has incurred a loss of Rs 295 crore in the last three months.

The transport corporation has also submitted a proposal to purchase 40 new Volvo buses to the government.

He added that so far 600 regular buses have been procured.

To a question whether the hike would burden male passengers since women are allowed to travel free of cost under the 'Shakti' scheme, Srinivas said there is no question of putting burden only on men.

The KSRTC chairperson said the state government is bearing the expenses of women travelling in the buses.