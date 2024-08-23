Bus fatally knocks down motorcyclist and later overturns injuring 24 passengers in MP's Panna

Panna (MP), Aug 23 (PTI) A private bus hit a motorbike killing its rider and then overturned close to a national highway, injuring around two dozen passengers travelling in it in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The motorcyclist who died on the spot was identified as Komal Yadav, whose body was later sent for a post-mortem examination, while the pillion rider was injured, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Aarti Singh told reporters.

The pillion rider and the injured passengers were admitted to different hospitals, she said.

After hitting the motorbike under Devendra Nagar police station limits, the bus flipped over at a turn close to the national highway after the driver lost control, informed the ASP, citing initial investigation. PTI COR LAL RSY