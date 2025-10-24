Bus fire on Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway claims 20 lives near Kurnool

New Delhi: A sleeper bus en route from Bengaluru to Hyderabad burst into flames after colliding with a motorcycle on National Highway 44 (NH-44) near Ullindakonda cross in Kurnool district, claiming at least 20 lives and injuring several others.

The bus, operated by Kaveri Travels and carrying around 42 passengers, was completely gutted by the fire, which spread rapidly and trapped many inside.According to preliminary reports from local authorities, the incident occurred around 2:30 AM near Chinnatekuru village on the outskirts of Kurnool.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as flames engulfed the vehicle within minutes, with some passengers managing to escape through broken windows while others perished in the blaze. Rescue operations involving fire services, police, and medical teams were swiftly mobilized, but the intensity of the fire hampered efforts.

At least 20 bodies have been recovered so far, with fears that the toll could rise as investigations continue.

Survivors, many with severe burns, were rushed to nearby hospitals in Kurnool for treatment.Police officials attributed the fire to the collision, which may have caused a fuel leak or electrical short circuit, though a full forensic examination is underway to determine the exact cause.

A jammed door on the bus is believed to have prevented quick evacuation, exacerbating the tragedy, a factor that has drawn scrutiny to vehicle safety standards in long-haul transport.

The bus was identified as a Scania model, contrary to initial reports labeling it as a Volvo.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolences and announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured.

"This is a heartbreaking loss, and we are committed to a thorough probe to prevent such incidents," he stated in a social media post.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has also directed officials to review highway safety protocols in the region.

This incident bears eerie similarities to a bus fire in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, just last week on October 14, where a private sleeper bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire due to a short circuit in the air-conditioning unit, killing at least 22 people and injuring over a dozen.

In that case, a jammed door also trapped passengers, leading to widespread criticism of maintenance lapses. Authorities in Rajasthan responded by seizing 66 buses for safety violations and launching a statewide audit.