Bus gutted in fire on highway in Mumbai; no casualty

Mumbai (PTI): A private bus was gutted in a fire on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai's Malad area on Tuesday morning, affecting traffic movement on the busy route for some time, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

The fire brigade received information at around 10 am about the blaze in the Borivali-bound sleeper coach bus near a bridge in Malad (East).

There were passengers onboard when the fire erupted in the front portion of the bus, and they were all safely evacuated, a civic official said.

The exact number of passengers onboard was not yet known.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze within 30 minutes, but by the time the entire bus was gutted.

"No injuries were reported in the incident," the official said.

Due to the fire, traffic on the Western Express Highway was affected for some time, according to officials.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.