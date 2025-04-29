Bus gutted in Varanasi, all passengers escape unhurt

Varanasi (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) A bus going from Azamgarh to Varanasi caught fire on an overbridge near Mohaw in the Cholapur area on Tuesday, prompting passengers to jump out of the bus for safety, police said.

The fire broke out when the bus was crossing the overbridge. Alerted by the driver about engine overheating, the conductor asked the passengers to disembark, officials said.

As flames engulfed the vehicle, passengers panicked and jumped out of the bus. No injuries were reported, though the bag of one passenger was gutted in the fire, police said.

While personnel from the nearby fire station and Cholapur police station rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the bus was completely gutted by the time the fire was brought under control.

The bus was operating under a contract from Azamgarh and was en route to Varanasi at the time of the incident, police said.