Bus helper found charred after vehicle catches fire in Delhi's Vikaspuri

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The charred body of a private bus helper was found after a fire broke out in the vehicle in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area, a Delhi Fire Services officer said on Sunday.

The fire department received a call about the incident at 12.33 am on Sunday from the Janakpuri fish market area, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

During the firefighting operation, the body of Sunil Sharma, 25, identified as the helper of the bus driver, was found, he said.

The firefighting operations continued for over an hour, he added.

A police officer said it is suspected that the fire was triggered by an agarbatti (incense stick). PTI SGV BM RHL